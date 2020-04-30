South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg dies
JOHANNESBURG — South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg died Wednesday at his home near Cape Town, aged 87.
Goldberg was a prominent member of the now-ruling African National Congress and stood trial alongside Nelson Mandela. He spent 22 years in prison for his involvement with the ANC’s fight against apartheid, the racist system of oppression imposed by the white minority government.
When his fellow accused were sent to Robben Island, as a white prisoner Goldberg was separated from them and imprisoned in the capital, Pretoria.
Goldberg had continued his activism in post-apartheid South Africa and was a critic of former president Jacob Zuma, who stepped down in 2018 and faces multiple allegations of corruption.
Ivory Coast opposition leader sentenced to 20 years
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Ivory Coast opposition politician Guillaume Soro vowed to press ahead with his presidential candidacy in the October election after being sentenced Tuesday in absentia to 20 years in prison on charges of embezzling public funds and money laundering.
Soro, who has been living in Europe, diverted his plane in the air instead of returning home to Ivory Coast last December when it became clear that Ivorian authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him.
The former prime minister and National Assembly president also faces charges of attempting to destabilize the West African economic powerhouse in a separate criminal case.
Soro quickly reiterated his plans Tuesday to run anyway in October, and he lashed out at Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, a one-time political ally whom Soro now accuses of trying to eliminate him through politically motivated charges.
Polio breaks out in Niger after vaccination halted
LONDON — The World Health Organization says Niger has been struck by a new outbreak of polio, following the suspension of immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.N. health agency reported that two children were infected by the highly infectious, water-borne disease and that one was paralyzed.
The outbreak was sparked by a mutated virus that originated in the vaccine and was not connected to a previous polio epidemic Niger stopped last year, WHO said, in a statement last week.
Earlier this month, WHO and partners announced they were forced to halt all polio vaccination activities until at least June 1, acknowledging the decision would inevitably result in more children being paralyzed.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
