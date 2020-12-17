French president tests positive for COVID-19

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron of France has tested positive for the coronavirus and will work in isolation for the next week, prompting other European leaders he has met to take precautionary measures and complicating Europe’s efforts to overcome a crippling second wave of the pandemic.

The presidential Élysée Palace announced the illness Thursday without clarifying Macron’s symptoms or the gravity of his condition. Macron, 42, is one of Europe’s youngest leaders.

The Spanish government announced that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who had lunch with Macron on Monday, has suspended his official activities until Dec. 24. In Portugal, Prime Minister António Costa, who lunched with Macron on Tuesday, said he would self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Macron, in an apparent attempt to reassure people, made a public appearance at a planned conference late Thursday. Speaking via video link and wearing a medical-grade mask, he did not show apparent signs of the sickness and did not mention it in his speech.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs meets with Taliban

America’s top military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, met with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar during an unannounced trip this week through the Middle East.

Milley “met with Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar as part of the military channel established in the US-Taliban agreement,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Flaherty said in a written readout of the meeting. “The Chairman discussed the need for an immediate reduction of violence and accelerate progress towards a negotiated political solution which contributes to regional stability and safeguards US national interests.”

The meetings come amid continuing Taliban assaults against the Afghan government, signs it is not meeting the main condition of a February agreement with the U.S., as well as the ongoing reduction of U.S. military forces in Afghanistan, which was ordered by the Trump administration in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election defeat.

Facebook drops French and Russian accounts

PARIS — Individuals linked to Russia and the French military used fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to wage a covert disinformation campaign in the Central African Republic ahead of elections there this month, Facebook announced this week.

Facebook said it took down hundreds of accounts and groups linked to France and Russia accused of “coordinated inauthentic behavior” in the CAR as well as other countries in Africa and the Middle East.

While accounts traced to Russia have been repeatedly accused of such activity, Facebook told The Associated Press this is the first time it has taken action against a network tied to individuals associated with a Western government. It has taken action against networks tied to political parties in the West in the past.

Facebook’s move came ahead of elections Dec. 27 in the Central African Republic, which Facebook identified as the main target of the disinformation, at a time when both France and Russia have been jockeying for influence in the region.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services