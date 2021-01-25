Mexican president works from isolation after virus test
MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador worked from isolation Monday, a day after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, and was absent from his daily news conference for the first time in his two years in office.
The president, who has rarely been seen wearing a mask, stayed out of sight as his country topped 150,000 deaths, the fourth-highest level in the world. He has been criticized for his handling of Mexico’s pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public.
He spoke by phone Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and spokesman Jesus Ramirez said afterward on Twitter that Mexico would receive 24 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, though it has not yet been approved for use in the country.
The 67-year-old López Obrador had a “light” case of COVID-19 and was “isolating at home,” said José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology.
R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — R&B artist Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with police officers during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said Monday.
Songz, 36, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released Monday while an investigation continues, Jackson County Sheriff’s spokesman LeVanden Darks said. No charges have been filed.
Songz’s representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment Monday.
Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He earned his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with “Back Home” last year. His other two chart-topping albums are “Trigga” and “Tremaine The Album.” He has also appeared in films including “Texas Chainshaw 3D,” “Baggage Claim” and he starred in “Blood Brother” in 2018.
In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was taking the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same.
GOP Ohio Sen. Portman not seeking reelection
CINCINNATI — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said Monday that he won’t seek reelection to a third term in 2022, expressing dismay with the deep partisanship and dysfunction in American politics.
The career establishment Republican with a reputation for bipartisanship cited a political climate that has made it “harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress.”
“Our country is very polarized,” Portman said, adding that former President Donald Trump did not help with the polarization. “It’s shirts and skins right now. We need to tone it down.”
Portman, 65, is among the longtime Republican lawmakers who often backed Trump, though not vociferously.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
