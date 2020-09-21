Man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

OMAHA, Neb. — A white business owner charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a Black man during protests in Nebraska has died by suicide days after his indictment, his attorney said Sunday.

Jacob Gardner of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release. His attorney, Stu Dornan, said in a news conference Sunday evening that Gardner’s death was a suicide.

A grand jury on Tuesday charged Gardner, 38, with manslaughter in the death of James Scurlock, the Black man authorities say Gardner shot May 30 during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice outside Gardner’s bar in Omaha, Nebraska. Gardner was also charged with attempted assault, making terroristic threats and using a gun to commit a felony.

Gardner had said the shooting was done in self-defense.

“Unfortunately there are two men who have died in a terrible tragedy,” Dornan said. “It’s a terrible tragedy for the Omaha community, it’s a terrible tragedy for James Scurlock and his family. It’s a terrible tragedy for the Gardner family.”

Minneapolis council renames street after George FloydAn intersection in Minneapolis will now be named after George Floyd, following a unanimous city council vote Friday.

The site where Floyd drew his last breath, at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, has since been transformed into a memorial site and maintained by volunteers.

Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police contributed to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, with Floyd and other Black victims of police violence, like Breonna Taylor, becoming the faces of the movement.

Mali’s junta leader to be VP in transition

BAMAKO, Mali — The head of Mali’s military junta said Monday he will serve as the vice president in a transitional government that is supposed to bring about a return to democracy.

The move was announced by Col. Assimi Goita on state television more than a month after he led a coup to overthrow the president.

However, the international community has called for civilian leadership during the political transition and for the junta to be dissolved.

Goita said that retired Col. Maj. Bah N’Daw, 70, a former defense minister, has been named president of the transitional government, which is to be inaugurated on Sept. 25.

Both positions were chosen by a transition committee selected by the junta that included its members and representatives of political parties, civil and religious groups.

