New Jersey is expanding its vaccine eligibility even more in the next two weeks.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced that any resident age 16 and older will qualify to get an appointment for a vaccine starting on April 19; that’s 12 days ahead of schedule.
“Given the trajectory we are on, this is the right time to put our program into higher gear,” he said. “We believe we can responsibly move that date up from May 1.”
State officials said that they have been receiving more vaccine supplies. For example, approximately 550,000 vaccine doses are expected to come this week, at least 6,000 more doses than the previous week.
“This has better positioned our state to be able to expand eligibility through our over 770 vaccine sites,” said state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
The announcement comes as the pool of those who qualified for a vaccine appointment had just expanded to include residents age 55 and older.
Included in that group is Murphy, who said Wednesday that he hasn’t got vaccinated because he did not qualify to sign up for an appointment.
Also now qualified for appointments are residents age 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities and workers in the following industries: communications, higher education, information technology, laundry services, librarians, media, real estate services, retail financial institutions (e.g. bank tellers and public accountants,) and utilities.
New Jersey added 5,455 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 930,026. An additional 15 deaths were added to the number of lives lost to the virus, which now stands at 22,081.
The positivity rate of tests through Thursday was 9.14% and the rate of transmission is at 1.07.
As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were 2,292 hospitalizations with 454 patients in intensive care and 233 on ventilators.
