Growing up in a strange world

Strange people, strange customs

Lacking empathy

Its every man for themselves

I'm living in a hell

The governments are casting spells

The problems bigger than we think

“Boom!” - another dead

“Boom!” - through his head

Nothings being done

There's no game; it's not fun

They're accused

They're innocent

We’re different, it's okay

Drowning in an abyss,

Fault of our insecurities

“My fears got the best of me”