Growing up in a strange world
Strange people, strange customs
Lacking empathy
Its every man for themselves
I'm living in a hell
The governments are casting spells
The problems bigger than we think
“Boom!” - another dead
“Boom!” - through his head
Nothings being done
There's no game; it's not fun
They're accused
They're innocent
We’re different, it's okay
Drowning in an abyss,
Fault of our insecurities
“My fears got the best of me”
