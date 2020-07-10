Growing up in a strange world

Strange people, strange customs

Lacking empathy

Support The Philadelphia Tribune

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution.

Its every man for themselves

I'm living in a hell

The governments are casting spells

The problems bigger than we think

“Boom!” - another dead

“Boom!” - through his head

Nothings being done

There's no game; it's not fun

They're accused

They're innocent

We’re different, it's okay

Drowning in an abyss,

Fault of our insecurities

“My fears got the best of me”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.