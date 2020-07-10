July 6 was the day my daddy died.
I had to watch him take his last breath while those bullets took his life.
By the time he got to the hospital I knew daddy’s soul followed God's light.
But the cop knew what he was doing. He didn’t even hesitate twice.
I watched him die from the backseat.
I knew I was scared for my life.
Do you know what it feels like to stay awake at night because you feel someone is plotting to take your life?
They put me in this crazy place I don’t know if I can make it out alive.
Why did you take my daddy’s life and had to ruin mine.
I know you can feel the pain in my eyes when we watched him die
These visions repeat. I can´t get it out of my mind.
I´m going crazy, daddy please, give me a sign.
Because I don't think I can make it through this America alive.
