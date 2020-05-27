The traditional Eid al-Fitr rituals practiced by Muslim brothers and sisters at the end of Ramadan were halted by the coronavirus this year but the spirit of love remained alive, as organizers and religious leaders held innovative events for families and the community.

From a pioneering Eid parade along Broad St., to grab and go meals and toys, there were dozens of efforts across the region to celebrate the end of one of Islam’s holiest months.

“You had to become inventive in this time of the COVID-19. We didn’t want it to be taken away from us but we had to abide by the rules of land,” said Naasirah Ali, organizer of the Eid parade that travelled Broad St. “We did drive by Iftars, so why not a drive by Eid parade? People couldn’t understand that and it was something that I couldn’t explain but I put it into the machine and it came to life. History was definitely made.”

Ali estimated that 150 cars participated in the parade, which began at Broad and Pattison streets and ended after wrapping around City Hall. As she discussed the parade, she teared up at what she described as a remarkably joyful event.

“As I came around city hall, I was in tears. When I got to Broad and Federal, cars were still going toward city hall, so we really had taken up each side - northbound and southbound,” said Ali. “Teenagers have been posting ‘this was the best Eid ever.’ When we have Eid, it’s moreso geared toward young children but the teenagers were so happy, they were like ‘Wow! this is for us. Girls were hanging out the windows, waving like Miss America. People were waving, taking pictures. Police were flashing lights at us. I’m still in awe. I can’t believe this happened.”

Ali added that the support of fellow Muslims made the event as impactful as it was. With the help of donations, they were able to give out 250 toys to families and hundreds of treats.

“We have children as young as 5 years old trying to fast, striving to please the Lord. At the end, they still deserve a reward. Because we couldn't have the Ramadan celebration we usually have, [we] had to still bring joy. It showed people cared, we gave gifts to everyone, whether we knew them or not. That’s the joy in Ramadan - is to teach them about giving and putting others before yourself.”

Imam Idris Muhammad of Masjidullah shared a similar view.

He said that while this year’s Eid was much different from what he and the masjid has experienced, it was a lesson in how community should be in dire circumstances. This year, Masjidullah hosted a “Grab and Go Eid” and toy giveaway. They also livestreamed a Halal concert that featured Muslim artists from across the country.

“We came into the month of Ramadan with a lot of uncertainty because the masjid was shutdown. We lost a lot of revenue. We came into the month not knowing how we could afford to do our food program because we didn't have the money and we also had a food donor…we lost temporarily,” said Muhammad.

“We’re having discussions to [regain] that partnership and then we were also able to qualify and get a few grants to fund our program for several years to come, and do so more abundantly. We went from feeding 100 families a week to 300. That was directly because of the efforts of our staff and people who reached out to make that happen.”

Muhammad added that Masjidullah also ran a $55,000 campaign to “fund our operations throughout the year,” in which they exceeded their goal. He thanked Muslims and non-Muslims who worked to make it happen.

“We were extremely thankful and grateful to the community for supporting our institution because it’s a reciprocal thing. When people support institutions like Masjidullah, it helps support the community.”

Other major events include the Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund’s donation of more than 100 catered meals and gift and toy baskets to local families.

The West-Philadelphia based Siddiq’s Water Ice that just opened a new location in Chester hosted hundreds of youth for free activities and games, all while social distancing.

“Through the whole month of Ramadan, it’s been a little sad in a way because Islam is a communal religion. We celebrate at the masjid,” said Jamila Mapp, a mother of two who participated in the car parade. “We’ve been waiting for Eid all year. [But], because of coronavirus, we’ve cancelled everything. This was a great way for people to see that even during this sad time, you can make the most of it.”