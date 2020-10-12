Gilbert Scott-Heron, African-American musician and jazz poet, known for his famous song “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” first recorded in 1971, is being honored at the Black Writers Museum during October.

Supreme Dow, executive director of the Black Writers Museum, is joining the Germantown Revolutionary Festival by dedicating the entire month at the museum to Gil Scott-Heron. Dow kicked off the event Saturday, Oct. 3 with five different stations representing Heron’s work, music, and message. Heron’s “No Knock” song stands as an honorary station to Breonna Taylor and represents the current struggles of endless police brutality.

“When you come in you’re immediately greeted with Gil, who he was and how to go into making the music that he did,” said Aigner Autry, art history and Africology student at Temple University and intern at the Black Writers Museum. Each station is categorized based on Heron’s songs. “The narrative starts with Africa. That’s where we come from. Next, we wanted to have an era about the Black Panther movement. It relates to what Gil was speaking of in his song.”

“The exhibit looks into his brilliance and his genius and contribution to the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Dow said. “We touch on how Gil was part of a movement that gave rhythm and in-depth thought. Writers are the narrators of history.”

Chill Moody, an indie rapper and entrepreneur, is one who knows a thing or two about rhythm and in-depth thoughts. He said he is inspired by Scott-Heron’s work and what the artist represented.

“He was a lyricist. Crazy metaphors and stuff of what he was doing. Song long metaphors about ‘The Bottle’ and ‘We almost lost Detroit’. He was talking through these metaphors,” Moody said. Moody is working on a project titled “The Chill-Scott-Heron” project where Moody and producer Wes Manchild flip old Heron records and Moody delivers his narration of what’s currently happening in today’s society.

Through the height of the racial divide between the police department and the Black community, Wes Manchild, history teacher at Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter School and music producer says that not much has changed.

“Things haven’t changed for the most part. As far as our involvement with the police, Black rights, disenfranchisement, and social-economic issues,” Manchild said.

“What makes him a classic is songs and music that stands the test of time. He talks about a lot of practical stuff that everyday folks might go through, poverty and miseducation. We spend billions of dollars on technology and can’t solve the problem of technology,” Dow said.

Registration for “The Revolution Will Be Televised Tour” is free. Registration must be completed online on the Black Writers Museum website at blackwritersmuseum.com. Time slots are given to each party who registers, and a mask must be worn while touring the museum. Guests can enjoy the history and revolution of Gil Scott-Heron every Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout October.