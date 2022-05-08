This photo provided by World Video Game Hall of Fame shows Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier’s Civilization andThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. More than 40 years after blazing a trail for female video game characters, Ms. Pac-Man was inducted Thursday, May 5, 2022, into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, alongside Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sid Meier’s Civilization. —World Video Game Hall of Fame via AP