This combination photo shows Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., the first black woman elected to Congress and an outspoken advocate for women and minorities in this 1971 file photo, left, and actress Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm in a scene from the miniseries "Mrs. America," an FX original series premiering April 15 on Hulu. (AP Photo, left, and Sabrina Lantos/FX via AP)