Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday at the site of the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing, decrying what they said is continued police terrorism in Philadelphia and across the nation.

“The police’s job is not to serve and protect the people. Their job is to interfere with the people from disrupting and fighting the system,” said Mike Africa Jr., a MOVE member. “The police are paid by the system to protect the system and they would not need that protection from us if they did what they were supposed to do, if they were not extracting resources out of our community and replacing it with drugs, if they were not extracting peace out of our community and replacing it with violence.”

MOVE, Black Lives Matter Philly, the Philadelphia Coalition for REAL (Racial, Economic And Legal) Justice, Ubuntu Philadelphia Human Rights Coalition, Abolitionist Law Center and the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement led the demonstration. They honored the 11 children and adults who were killed in the bombing 35 years ago, by holding a moment of silence and reading their names.

Africa also called for the release of certain MOVE members from prison, including Mumia Abu-Jamal, Russell “Maroon” Shoatz and Fred Burton.

“Frank Rizzo was a tyrant, he was a racist and he is responsible for the imprisonment of countless Black people,” Africa said. “Why leave the people in prison that Frank Rizzo put there, if you recognize Frank Rizzo was a tyrant? The police … these people do not apologize because they feel sorry for what they did. They are apologizing because they want the power of the people to stop.”

Others at the protest drew attention to systemic injustices that still plague the West Philadelphia neighborhood.

Arnett Woodall, Owner of West Phillie Produce, questioned the sale of 36 properties along the 6200 block of Osage Avenue, four years ago, for $1 each. He said they were then resold for $250,000.

Registered community organizations and councilmanic prerogative have “corrupted the system,” Woodall said.

“It’s how our people are being pushed out of their community, through these RCO processes … which Darrell Clarke and the rest of them need to change immediately,” Woodall said. “The organization that got those properties is a dummy organization, founded by another South Philadelphia group who put that money up, put that organization together so people from West Philadelphia wouldn’t know who was really getting those properties. When the [property] tax increases come from $250,000 homes, that’s gentrification. That displaces us from our community.”

Sista Milele, an educator who lives nearby on 59th Street, demanded that the city remove a street sign that indicates part of the street has been renamed for former Mayor Wilson Goode Sr., the city’s first Black mayor.

Goode was mayor when the MOVE bombing took place. Members of MOVE fought against the renaming of 59th Street two years ago, and protested at the ceremony.

“I have post-traumatic stress. It reminds me and the [community] of Osage all over again,” Milele said. “We’re still going through the [trauma] of how they’ve been impacted, not just the MOVE families but the 60-plus families that lost their homes. They weren’t compensated well enough.”

Milele added that an art project some elementary students created and placed in front of a neighbor’s house, with permission, was also removed by the city.

After several speeches, the protesters marched to Malcolm X Park, chanting “Hands up, fight back,” “No justice, no peace,” “Whose streets? Our streets,” and “Black lives matter.”

West Philadelphia neighbors along 62nd and Pine streets recorded on their phones, honked their horns and some shouted words of encouragement.

“If the system is rotten from end to end — and I know that people think there is a way through it. I’m here to say today, as a Black man, as a MOVE member, as a person that studies history, I know that if you can’t get justice after rebelling for 400 years, you ain’t going to get justice from these people,” Africa said.

“You can’t have mercy for the merciless because they won’t have mercy for you. When you have a wrong, you got to fight until you eliminate it. John Africa said MOVE ain’t talking about changing government, replacing one corrupt dictator and enslaver for another. MOVE is talking about doing away with all forms of government and replacing it with government of self.”