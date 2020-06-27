In a mission to live up to its name, Mount Hebron Baptist Church is working to be a refuge for the people, spiritually and physically.

The congregation describes it as a small church but with a big heart, so much so that members said they can’t wait to get the chance to fellowship again when the building reopens.

“Mt Hebron is a neighborhood, family-oriented church. We’re 109 years old and we try to operate by the mandate stated by our name which means city of refuge,” said Pastor Richard J. Waller Jr. “In the Bible, the city of refuge was where people — if you committed some crime worthy of death, if you made it to one of the city of refuges, they couldn’t touch you. We consider ourselves a spiritual city of refuge where people of all backgrounds, of all walks of life, can find forgiveness, acceptance, mercy and grace as extended by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, within our walls.”

Kenneth DeShields, a member for 23 years, said this quality of Mount Hebron is what saved him. Describing himself as one that didn’t think about God, DeShields said he has grown to the point where he stays close to God’s Word, reading the Bible several times day.

“For a while, I was lost and I wasn’t paying attention to God and Jesus,” DeShields said. “When I [woke] up, I wasn’t thanking him. When I went to bed, I wasn’t thanking him. Now I’ve been put to the test,” he said.

“I love Mount Hebron for that renewing of God and Jesus, because without that, I don’t know where I would be. Spiritually, it has blossomed me...opened me up. My own selfishness — the way I had my own agenda. I love my family, I love my children but sometimes when you are out in the world…I was working, I was worried about doing my overtime and making my money. Jesus and God weren’t in the [picture]. You can’t make it without that.”

DeShields described Mount Hebron as a pleasant church that cares for one another. This sentiment was also shared by several other members.

“[It’s] a home away from home for me. It’s literally like a refuge. It’s one of my places of peace. When I need peace, that’s where I turn to,” said Sharontina Huzzy, a member for 27 years. “It’s been a part of my life for so long. It’s an important part of my spiritual foundation.”

Huzzy noted one of the moments that Mount Hebron held her up was when her great-grandmother passed and the family had to fundraise to pay for the funeral expenses.

“She passed away suddenly [and] at the time my family couldn’t locate a life insurance policy. [And] when someone passes away, the funeral homes don’t give you much time to get money together. We had to raise thousands of dollars to be able to have the funeral,” said Huzzy.

“I went to my church family and they contributed $800. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t ask for that amount. I just let them know what was going on. When I tell you that meant the world to me, they really helped a lot with that.”

Huzzy reciprocates this love as leader of the praise dance ministry and as a coordinator for Mount Hebron’s children’s church, which is led by first lady Angela Waller. Through the arts, and scriptural lessons that reach the youth where they are, Huzzy said the mission is to get the youth closer to God.

“A lot of times, especially with praise dance, it’s never a case we have to force children to participate,” she said. “It’s a way naturally for them to express themselves. Everybody expresses themselves differently. We also do…Children’s Church — myself and first lady, we will do a Bible story and prepare arts and crafts to correspond to the story, to make it relevant. It’s another way we try to reach them and share stories about God.”

Due to the church closing because of the coronavirus, Mount Hebron has streamlined its services and programs. Sunday service is live streamed and hosted on a conference call from the church with Pastor Waller and a few musicians. Bible study and prayer meeting are hosted on the conference call. Vacation Bible study for youth and adults was hosted on conference call.

The food pantry continues to give every Friday but the hot meals and the clothing giveaway have been suspended.

Members said the digital worship has been effective but as a small, family centered church, they miss the fellowship.

“I miss coming together. I miss seeing all the people, but I thank God we are still able to function and get the Word out and still do our payer,” said Deaconess Marian Ladson, a member for 73 years. Ladson added that even with this piece missing, the spirit of worship is still alive.

“Before pastor comes on with the sermon, they have a small group singing, they have a worship leader. I can feel the spirit and I can say Amen! Praise God! and Hallelujah! And then Pastor comes on and you can respond on the smart phone by raising your hand or commenting,” Ladson said. “After this pandemic is over I hope that we will be able to fellowship like we were — more people gathering in church together. I think God has another way he hasn’t revealed — talking about the new normal. Only he knows what that is going to be.”

Throughout all that has affected the country and the city, Pastor Waller was praised for his ability to keep the congregation focused on God.

“Pastor Waller always finds a way to intertwine our everyday lives [with] what he preaches. A lot of it is what’s going on in the world but [also] that we are going to be okay and God has us,” said Huzzy. “He always makes it into a message of inspiration and hope. We already have enough to worry about [but] we have a higher being to look to in crazy times.”

DeShields agreed, stating that this lesson has been a hallmark of Mount Hebron.

“I’ve been told things and I put them to the test,” DeShields said. “I’m not scared, I’m not fearful of anything. If I’m scared of anything, I’m scared of God’s wrath. Whatever they want to do out here – wars, rumors of wars, coronavirus, doesn’t bother me because God is in control of all this. That’s where the church has brought me. It has brought me to this point.”