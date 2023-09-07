NEW YORK — New York City’s child welfare agency agreed to pay $75,000 to a mother from the Bronx who had her newborn son removed after she legally smoked marijuana hours before giving birth.

The woman, Chanetto Rivers, had sued the city in May, claiming that the Administration for Children’s Services had targeted her because she is Black. ACS has long faced criticism for aggressively going after parents for marijuana use, as well as for its treatment of Black families.

The New York Times

