CHESTER — More than 500 Chester residents received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination distribution event last week at Chester City Hall.
The city of Chester and the Chester Health Board hosted the event in partnership with Crozer Health for people who had received their first dose on Feb. 18 and 19 at City Hall.
Councilman William Jacobs, who heads the Department of Public Safety, which includes the Bureau of Health, called the the event a success.
“When this vaccine event first started, it was said that Black people wouldn’t respond,” Jacobs said. “This turnout is amazing. 507 total people were vaccinated. We had people comment on the efficiency of this event and I’m proud of my department, the Chester Health Board, and our partnership with Crozer Health that made this all possible.”
All those who were vaccinated were determined eligible under the state of Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A criteria.
Gwendolyn Smith, a registered nurse who is administrative director of Crozer Health, said City Hall was a "great location" because of its accessibility and parking for seniors and people with disabilities.
“The first two days when the initial dose was administered, there was snow and ice but we did not miss one person who was registered. They all came out,” Smith said.
More than two dozen volunteers helped with the event, including nursing students from Widener University, EMTs and registered nurses who assisted Smith in administering the vaccines.
“Chester Health Board members and personnel from the Department of Public Safety were a huge help with administrative assistance on site,” said Livia Smith, Director of Public Health Services for Chester. “We had people checking credentials, maintaining the social distancing crowd control, and helping the elderly get to their seats.”
Members of Chester's Delta Sigma Theta alumni chapter also volunteered, placing more than 400 appointment reminder phone calls.
A statement from Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland's office said vaccination eligibility requirements are constantly changing and recommended that residents monitor the changes and take advantage of local vaccination opportunities when they are available.
The statement also urged residents to adhere to CDC regulations related to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
