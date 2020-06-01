Local colleges and universities begin planning for fall semester. — News, A
Principal with COVID-19 continued to lead elementary school while in quarantine. — News, A
‘Extra precautious’ and scared, SEPTA employees who survived COVID-19 return to work. — News, A
Philadelphia’s tourism industry seeks federal assistance to recover. — Business, 1B
Summer is not canceled. Here are 100 things we can do with or without kids. — Lifestyles, 2B
Playdates and the pandemic: Can kids safely meet up? — Health, 4B
How you can manage working from home if you have ADHD. — Health, 4B
Philly DJs will spin up a dance party to raise funds for artists. — Entertainment, 6B
MLB players offer 114-game season, but no more pay cuts. — Sports, 11B
