Michael Coard: D.A. and police commissioner are helping curb spread of coronavirus, FOP is sickening — News, 2A
The Wolf administration backtracks on closing laundromats over coronavirus concerns — News, 3A
D.A., Defenders Association, ACLU looking to reduce prison, jail populations — News, 3A
Dow drops more than 900 points, ending worst week since 2008 — News, 5A
Baltimore mayor begs residents to stop shooting each other, to free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients — Nation & World, 8A
Virus prompts U.S. and Mexico to restrict cross-border travel — Nation & World, 8A
Zimbabwe has first COVID-19 case, African airlines cancel flights off the continent — Nation & World, 8A
Editorial: Don't spread coronavirus misinformation — Opinion, 10A
Selma Online offers free civil rights lessons during coronavirus outbreak — Leisure, 1B
National Spelling Bee canceled because of coronavirus outbreak — Leisure, 1B
Without games, NBA players use their platforms in a new way — Sports, 11B
