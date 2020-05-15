HBCUs work to help students amid virus. — News, 3A
About half of Philly students participating in school online. — News 3A
Pandemic restrictions to ease in 12 Pennsylvania counties. — News, 4A
Trump points finger at Obama administration. — News, 6A
Cuba blames Trump's hostility for attack on D.C. embassy. — Caribbean, 7A
Mural Arts helps artists get paid during pandemic. — Lifestyles, 1B
Virus complicates safety for families living together. — Home, 4B
Some people have no choice but to travel by air for work. — Travel, 5B
