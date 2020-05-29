South Africa has backlog of nearly 100,000 virus tests. — Nation & World, 6A
Caribbean Festival becomes latest local virus casualty. — Caribbean, 7A
Study finds Pa. residents like to party ... digitally. — Leisure, 1C
Tips and tricks for building a better bar at home. — Leisure, 1C
Playwrights offer tiny plays to stage at home. — Leisure, 2C
List of churches streaming worship services. — Religion, 5C
Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs. — Classified, 7C
Pandemic may speed expansion of sports betting, internet gambling. — Sports, 8C
