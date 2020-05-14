City looks to slash polling places in June 2 primary. — News, 3A
Some barbers giving haircuts on the sly. — News, 3A
51 Pa. hospitals get doses of COVID-19 drug remdesivir. — News, 4A
Gov. Wolf faces GOP revolt against business closings. — News, 6A
New Jersey beaches to reopen, with limitations. — State & Region, 7A
Trump visits medical equipment distributor in Allentown. — Nation & World, 8A
The Wawa Welcome America festival will be held virtually. — Entertainment, Page 1B
Pandemic dating: Zoom in the tub, romantic tarot. — Lifestyles, 4B
Partisan divide emerges on church service restrictions. — Religion, 8B
