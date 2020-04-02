Democrats delay nominating convention until Aug. 17. — News, 2A
Deadline looms for Pennsylvania virus-shutdown waivers. — News, 3A
Black preachers urge release of inmates to slow spread of coronavirus. — News, 3A
Stimulus aid for "small business" will go to some big chains. — News, 4A
Biden wants to talk to Trump about lessons from past crises. — News, 5A
Expect some trash pickup delays in Philadelphia. — News, 6A
Section of Spruce Street could be closed for tent hospital. — News, 6A
Delaware issues more stringent restrictions, — State & Region, 7A
New Jersey's COVID-19 death toll spikes to 537. — State & Region, 7A
Ill-fated cruise ships given approval to dock in Florida. — Nation & World, 8A
Africa faces 'existential threat' as cases spread. — Nation & World, 8A
Puerto Rico acknowledges missteps as virus peak looms. — Nation & World, 8A
States demand ventilators but feds ration limited supply. — Nation & World, 9A
Unions estimate a million Europeans have lost jobs. — Nation & World, 9A
First-time aid recipients get survival lessons. — Across America, 11A
Essence festival rescheduled amid outbreak. — Entertainment, 1B
2020 Roots Festival postponed to Aug. 1. — Entertainment, 2B
What if you are used to going to the nail salon regularly? — Lifestyles, 4B
Faith leaders grapple with funerals amid pandemic. — Religion, 8B
Virus forces religions to improvise, isolate for holidays. — Religion, 8B
Louisiana pastor says he'll keep violating coronavirus ban. — Religion, 8B
Virus claims life of jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. — Obituaries, B10
Simone Biles feels down after Oympic postponement. — Sports, 11B
