Pennsylvania jobless claims exceed 1 million since outbreak. — News, 3A
Confirmed cases of coronavirus jump 17% in Philly. — News, 3A
British prime minister in intensive care with COVID-19. — News, 3A
A new COVID-19 crisis: Domestic abuse rises worldwide.
— News, 4A
COVID-19 brings ‘cataclysmic changes’ for pregnancies in area. — News, 5A
Draft plan to reduce prison population includes limited eligibility. — News, 6A
Biden raises idea of Democrats holding an online convention. — News, 6A
Pa.’s business owners, self-employed fight to weather the shutdown. — State & Region, 7A
New Jersey death toll surpasses 1,000. — State & Region, 7A
Delaware police turn out-of-staters away at border as cases shoot up. — State & Region, 7A
Chicago mayor: Virus deaths in black community “devastating.” — Nation & World, 8A
Steep rise in New York deaths appears to level off. — Nation & World, 9A
Coronavirus patients rush to join studies of an experimental drug. — Nation & World, 9A
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Black mistrust of medicine looms. — Across America, 11A
Coronavirus crisis leads to business partnership. — Business, 1B
Managing chronic diseases while sheltering in place. — Health, 5B
Global stock markets rally on hope of slowing pandemic. — Classifieds, 9B
