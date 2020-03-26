John Mitchell: Coronavirus provides an opportunity to fix what 9/11 didn’t — News, 2A
City ends negotiations to use Hahnemann Hospital — News, 4A
Unemployment claims swamp Pennsylvania as coronavirus cases climb — News, 5A
New Jersey unemployment claims jump 2,000% — State & Region, 7A
Delaware reports first COVID-19 death — State & Region, 7A
South Africa nears lockdown — Nation & World, 9A
Coronavirus will hit HBCUs hard — Opinion, 10A
Volunteers sew masks for healthcare workers — Across America, 11A
Pennsylvania Ballet offers online workouts — Entertainment, 1B
Virtual events going on around the region, so there’s still plenty to do while staying home — Entertainment, 2B
Local distilleries are helping provide health care workers and others with hand sanitizer — Lifestyles, 4B
Coronavirus pandemic could affect Ramadan — Religion, 8B
WNBA to hold virtual draft — Sports, 12B
