A half-billion more people face poverty due to the pandemic. — News, 2A
City survey shows Blacks less likely to practice social distancing. — News, 4A
Sanitation workers anxiously wait for masks from city. — News, 5A
16.8 million Americans have been thrown out of work . — News, 6A
The economy is unlikely to recover as rapidly as it collapsed. — News, 6A
Senate Democrats stall Trump’s request for $250 billion to aid businesses. — News, 6A
Doylestown Hospital has a sterile solution to the N95 mask shortage. — State & Region, 7A
N.J. unemployment claims climb 32%, breaking record. — State & Region, 7A
Delawareans urged to wear face masks while shopping. — State & Region, 7A
Detroit mayor says coronavirus “starting to weaken.” — Nation & World, 8A
Georgia postpones primaries again because of coronavirus. — Nation & World, 9A
With most cases in Africa, South Africa extends lockdown. — Nation & World, 9A
Young activist with big-hearted goals helps senior citizens. — Across America, 11A
Mississippi shows wide racial gap in impact of coronavirus. — Across America, 12A
HBO fan-favorite programming will stream without subscription. — Entertainment, 1B
Here are popular TV and movie options on Netflix and Hulu. — Entertainment, 1B
Philly comedians getting ‘lockdown laughs’ online. — Entertainment, 2B
Dancing Philly nurses’video goes viral. — Entertainment, 3B
Therapists offer advice for how to cope. — Health, 6B
Drive-in churches an option for faithful who want closeness. — Religion, 8B
Wiped out of toilet paper? Here’s why. — Classifeid, 10B
Pandemic sets number of air travelers back decades. — Classifeid, 10B
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.