Some Georgia restaurants reopen for limited dine-in service. — News, 2A
Many first responders have become infected, recovered, and returned work. — News, 3A
The state says some elective surgeries may resume. — News, 3A
South African leaders speak on inequalities. — World, 8A
In Detroit, grief runs deep. — Across America, 11A
Questions and answers on how to wear a face mask. — Health, 4B
High schoolers head online for isolation proms. — Technology, 8B
For sports fans, it’s tough to stay. — Sports, 11B
