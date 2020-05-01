FDA allows emergency use of drug for coronavirus. — News, 3A
Number of coronavirus cases in city is declining slowly. — News, 4A
South Africa eases one of world’s strictest lockdowns. — Nation & World, 8A
Brazil emerges as Latin America’s coronavirus epicenter. — Nation & World, 9A
Black barbershop owners split over social distancing. — Across America, 11A
With learning at home, schedule and flexibility are key. — Leisure, 2B
Philly public pools will not open this summer. — Leisure, 3B
Airlines are setting new policies on masks. — Travel, 5B
