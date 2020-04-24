Pennsylvania is expanding liquor store curbside pickup to more stores — News, 4A
Delco man works to clear the name of his father, who was the first state prison inmate to die from COVID-19 — News, 5A
FDA warns of heart risks associated with malaria drug Trump has promoted as a coronavirus cure — News, 6A
Africa is dangerously behind in global race for virus gear — Nation & World, 9A
Now virtual and in video, museum websites shake off the dust — Leisure, 3B
With their vacations canceled, people make fake videos of the trips they wanted to take — Travel, 5B
Summer internships have dried up because of the pandemic. Here's how to get ahead without one — Classified, 7B
