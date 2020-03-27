Governor expands stay-at-home order to include more counties — News, 3A
US eyes new outbreaks as infections worldwide top 575,000 — News, 3A
School district to spend $11 million on Chromebooks to facilitate distance learning — News, 4A
New Jersey death toll tops 100 — State & Region, 6A
Puerto Rico plans record $787M aid package for virus battle — Caribbean, 7A
U.S. Navy scrambles to contain first at-sea outbreak — Nation & World, 8A
Chicago among 'hot spot' cities for coronavirus — Nation & World, 9A
R. Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus outbreak — Across America, 12A
Quarantine & chill: things to do during the coronavirus outbreak — Leisure, 1B
Blacks, Hispanics least unable to telework, report finds — Classified, 7B
IMF head fears worse global recession than 2009 — Classified, 7B
