State tops 50,000 with virus, but rate of new cases declines. — News, 4A
Meatpackers cautiously reopen plants amid coronavirus fears. — News, 5A
U.N. says U.S. hasn’t shared evidence on coronavirus origin. — News, 6A
New Jersey schools to stay closed for rest of academic year. — State & Region, 7A
When does a small business file for bankruptcy? — Business, 1B
Tips to be fit: Myths and facts about COVID-19. — Health, 4B
Uber to require masks for drivers, riders. — Technology, 8B
For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle. — Sports, 11B
