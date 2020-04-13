Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents. — News, 2A
Unmasking of mask scheme leads to arrest in Georgia. — News, 2A
Trump says he’ll decide on easing guidelines, not governors. — News, 4A
Pennsylvania counties press governor for all-mail election. — News, 4A
Trump’s disdain for ‘Obamacare’ could hamper virus response. — News, 5A
Japan’s leader slammed over “stay home” coronavirus tweet. — Nation & World, 8A
South Africa’s lockdown effective, but some problems emerge. — Nation & World, 9A
New York’s coronavirus death toll tops 10,000. — Nation & World, 9A
Virus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group. — Across America, 11A
Detroit math teacher’s bedtime stories soothe students. — Lifestyles, 2B
Century-old tuberculosis vaccine might fight COVID-19. — Health, 4B
Getting enough sleep can boost immune system. — Health, 4B
How to manage chronic conditions during pandemic. — Health, 5B
The meaning behind your strange coronavirus dreams. — Health, 5B
Apple, Google join in effort using phones to track virus. — Technology, 8B
Another pandemic victim: new emojis. — Technology, 8B
Google makes Stadia gaming service free. — Technology, 8B
Yard sign businesses lift spirits during lockdown. — Classified, 9B
Investors brace for sobering company earnings. — Classified, 9B
Amid uncertainty, college football trying to plan for season. — Sports, 11B
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.