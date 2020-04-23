Nursing homes plead for more testing. — News, 3A
Pennsylvania slashes COVID-19 death toll by 201. — News, 3A
Philly schools begin remote learning, change meal distribution. — News, 4A
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded meat plants. — News, 5A
Pa. business closure list spurred a tug-of-war. — State & Region, 7A
Few Americans seek or trust coronavirus information from Trump. — Nation & World, 8A
College seniors face job worries, family stress. — Across America, 12A
Pa. poets create community amid pandemic.
— Lifestyles, 4B
Muslims try to keep Ramadan spirit despite restrictions. — Religion, 8B
