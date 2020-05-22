Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend. — News, 3A
Philadelphia still waiting in line for critical PPE ordered months ago. — News, 3A
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta's defense of low-wage workers goes viral. — State & Region, 6A
N.J. governor boosts outdoor gathering limit from 10 to 25. — State & Region, 6A
Cocktail-to-go sales start in Pennsylvania. — Leisure, 4B
Europe eager to reopen for summer tourism. — Travel, 6B
Pandemic could kill 1 in 8 museums worldwide. — Travel, 6B
List of churches streaming Sunday service. — Religion, 9B
Boxing is coming back in Las Vegas. — Sports, 12B
