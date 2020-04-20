Idris Elba calls bout with coronavirus “definitely scary.” — News, 2A
Black COVID-19 Doctors Consortium testing at Enon part 2. — News, 4A
Boeing gears up to resume production this week. — News, 5A
Pa. toilet paper manufacturers flush with demand. — State & Region, 7A
Facility with 55 deaths shows struggle of nursing homes. — Nation & World, 8A
Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian president’s chief of staff.
— Nation & World, 9A
Local hair care company pivots to making hand sanitizer. — Business, 1B
Students get all dressed up, with no prom to go to. — Lifestyles, 2B
Why underlying conditions may make illness more serious. — Health, 4B
Choirs make the most of virtual rehearsals. — Entertainment, 6B
