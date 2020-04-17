“Liberate!”: Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions. — News, 3A
Troubles with testing cloud Trump recovery effort. — News, 3A
Could the lockdown speed up major I-95 construction work? — State & Region, 6A
One New York nursing home has 55 deaths, five report 40 or more. — Nation & World, 8A
India’s mass lockdown is a draconian social experiment. — Nation & World, 8A
Africa may record an estimated 300,000 deaths. — Nation & World, 9A
Black men face fear that masks will invite racial profiling. — Across America, 11A
Coronavirus is this summer’s biggest wedding woe. — Lifestyles, 1B
Farmers face rotten situation as demand dries up. — Classified, 10B
