More African Americans seem to be testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia.
The predominance of Blacks known to test positive for the virus in recent days marked a shift from earlier results that showed more whites testing positive for the disease, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley on Monday.
Farley cautioned that the data on the racial makeup represented only about 15% of positive cases — a “very small” number — because most of the city’s testing information lacked details about race.
“What this does do is just emphasize again this virus does not discriminate,” Farley said. “The virus is in every neighborhood; it’s in every population.”
One new death was reported from COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, in the city on Monday, bringing the total to nine. The most recent death was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, Farley said.
Five of the nine deaths reported in Philadelphia were residents of nursing home facilities. City officials have refused to provide additional information about fatalities from the infection.
The city logged 1,072 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 182 from Sunday. Farley said the jump in confirmed cases was due to a backlog of tests results from laboratories that did not provide results over the weekend.
Seventy-nine Philadelphians have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Of the total cases, 74 were known to be healthcare workers.
Testing for the virus is available at 16 sites in and around the city, which have been testing about 1,000 people a day combined. Those sites were primarily testing healthcare workers with symptoms and individuals above the age of 50.
City hospitals have not seen a surge in patients and care remains accessible, Farley said.
However, officials expect the number of patients with coronavirus to increase over the next two weeks.
It remained uncertain when coronavirus cases might peak in the city, Farley said. That will depend on how effectively individuals practice social distancing.
“If our social distancing is very effective, we may not see a surge at all,” he said.
In an effort to cut down on social gatherings, the city began removing rims at basketball courts last week in “hotspot areas” around the city based on complaints, said City Managing Director Brian Abernathy, but he did not provide those specific locations.
“You’re going to continue to see rims come down across the parks system,” Abernathy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.