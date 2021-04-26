WASHINGTON — The card tucked in President Joe Biden's right jacket pocket must weigh a ton. You can see the weight of it on his face when he digs it out, squints and ever-so-slowly reads aloud the latest tally of COVID-19 dead.
Sometimes he'll stumble on a digit — after all, flubs come with the man. But the message is always clear: The toll of the virus weighs on him constantly, a millstone that helps explain why the typically garrulous politician with the megawatt smile has often seemed downright dour.
For any new leader, a lingering pandemic that has killed more than a half-million citizens would be plenty for a first 100 days. But it has been far from the sole preoccupation for the now 78-year-old Biden.
The oldest person ever elected president is tugging the United States in many new directions at once, right down to its literal foundations — the concrete of its neglected bridges — as well as the racial inequities and partisan poisons tearing at the civil society. Add to that list: a call for dramatic action to combat climate change.
He's doing it without the abrasive noise of the last president or the charisma of the last two. Biden's spontaneity, once a hallmark and sometimes a headache, is rarely seen. Some say he is a leader for this time: more action, less talk and something for the history books.
"This has been a really terrible year," said Matt Delmont, who teaches civil rights history at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. "There's so much. We want a new president to be a light forward. From that perspective, it makes sense that you want to get out of the box fast."
Biden "sees the virtue of going bigger and bolder," Delmont said. "It so strongly echoes FDR."
Few would have bet Joe Biden would ever be uttered in the same breath as Franklin D. Roosevelt. It's too soon to know whether he deserves to be.
But the scope of what Biden wants to do would — if he succeeds — put him in the company of that New Deal president, whose burst of consequential actions set the 100-day marker by which all successors have been informally measured since.
A reported 4,380 people in the U.S. died from the virus on the day Biden became president on Jan. 20. COVID-19 is killing about 700 people a day now. For Biden, much of the struggle is about "getting people some peace of mind so they can go to bed at night and not stare at the ceiling."
It's not all been smooth. Biden has struggled to change course on immigration practices he railed against in the campaign. He's earned rare rebukes from some Democrats and shown that a president's famously empathetic nature does not necessarily mean empathetic treatment of the world's dispossessed.
The zigzag nation
Already, Biden has achieved a pandemic relief package of historic breadth and taken executive actions to wrestle the country away from the legacy and agitations of President Donald Trump.
The U.S. has pivoted on the environment. The government has created payments that independent analysts say should halve child poverty in a year. It has embraced international alliances Trump shunned. It has elevated the health insurance program Trump and fellow Republicans tried to kill, making the Affordable Care Act more affordable than it ever was under President Barack Obama.
When Trump won the 2016 election, Obama said the day after that he saw something very American in the outcome, as unhappy as he was about the result. "The path that this country has taken has never been a straight line," Obama said. "We zig and we zag."
It's Biden's zigzag now. The temperature is lower. The drama is less. And the persona is fundamentally different.
Biden's first months in office were, in many ways, a rejection of what came before.
“He ran as the antithesis of Trump — empathetic, decent and experienced, and he is delivering on that promise,” said former Obama adviser David Axelrod.
The card
Americans are getting something more organized and methodical. Like the index card in his suit jacket pocket. Printed in black and white, it shows his schedule, the daily numbers of vaccine doses administered, the previous day's virus deaths, daily hospitalizations and the cumulative death toll.
It lists daily numbers of troops killed and wounded in war, a tally he started keeping in his pocket years ago, through the wars that spanned his two-term vice presidency. He says he will bring the last U.S. troops home from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that sparked the nation's longest war.
Biden has appeared in public far less than his predecessors and given the public fewer set pieces. That's in part due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but also because of a sense among his advisers that people were simply worn out from four years of the Trump show.
Biden wanted to occupy less of the American consciousness than did Trump.
No firebrands here
He filled his staff with policy experts and old administration hands, not provocateurs. He achieved more diversity in the administration's top levels than any president before him.
If there is a consistent through line to Biden's term so far, it is his attempt to respond to age-old racial inequalities, in corners of public policy where most Americans might not expect to see it.
Biden's massive infrastructure plan, for example, contains measures to address harms inflicted generations ago when governments built urban highways through Black neighborhoods, fracturing communities.
"That's something most Americans don't think about if they don't have a direct experience of it," Delmont said. "People hear infrastructure and think it's a race-neutral set of policies."
But without knowing about the destruction of Black neighborhoods from the bulldozer or reckoning with the heavy pandemic toll on minority communities, he said, "It's hard to know what systemic racism looks like. These are civil rights issues. That's where people want to see actions and resources."
Biden's agenda has been more activist than expected, unabashedly liberal and defined by anti-poverty measures and a far-reaching expansion of government.
Window of opportunity
For the most part, he's actually doing more than he promised in his campaign. The election dealt him a hand that makes bigger things possible, thanks to majorities so thin in Congress that he needs Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tiebreaking votes in a 50-50 Senate.
If the pace seems breakneck, there may be a good reason: Time with real power may be perilously short. First-term presidents historically see their party lose big in the midterms and Republicans have shown no inclination to support his policies.
Even within his party, cohesion is not a given, with constant tension between centrists and those on the activist left. So far, Biden has managed to avoid a revolt from either faction.
But liberals were far from pleased when Biden, citing a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border from a wave of migrants seeking asylum, balked at keeping his campaign promise to restore Obama-era refugee admissions worldwide and go even higher, after Trump's drastic cuts. Thousands of refugees who had been cleared to come to the U.S. have been stranded abroad as a result.
The unexpected
Though the West Wing attempted to script the first 100 days, Biden faced vivid reminders that presidents are often measured more by how they respond to events they cannot control.
A surge of mass shootings confronted him, as did a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
Yet to Axelrod, Biden has moved swiftly and efficiently on the two issues that dominate public concerns — the virus and the economy.
"His team has been competent and focused, a marked contrast to the chaos of the Trump years," he said. "But, as important, he's restored a sense of calm and equilibrium to a capital that lived on the jagged edge for four years of Trump.
"Biden is measured. He does not personally vilify his opponents or divide the country. He does not insist on constantly making himself the center of attention."
Biden was deprived of an orderly transition by Trump's false claims of election fraud, explosive charges that animated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and brought a second Trump impeachment trial.
The vaccine
This meant delays up and down the federal bureaucracy. In the case of vaccines, it meant the Trump administration had done little to facilitate their distribution before Biden took office, prompting his complaint in late February about "the mess we inherited."
A distribution mess, perhaps, but the Trump administration and Congress had made a huge investment in the development of vaccines. Not only that, but the administration took action to lock in early supplies for the U.S. while many other developed countries still face crucial shortages of doses.
As the number of vaccines manufactured swelled, so did the number that reached Americans' arms, with more than 4 million shots administered one day in mid-April. The president became fond of the political trope of underpromising but overdelivering, repeatedly blowing past benchmarks and timelines.
The improved vaccine deployment was a significant early achievement, in part made possible by Biden's first legislative success: passing a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill into law within two months.
Republican opposition to Biden's next cornerstone legislation, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs program, also initially seemed firm. Yet some Republicans worry they will be left defending politically unpopular decisions — like opposing a corporate tax rate increase — while the Democrats may be able to simply pass the mega-package along party lines.
Few people have tried longer to be president than Biden, who also had formed a clear vision of the job. "He really knew how he saw the presidency before he got here," said White House senior adviser Steve Ricchetti.
Biden talks more quietly now, moves a little slower and has lost weight. Mindful of his age, and his own life touched by immense tragedy, Biden has told confidants that he knows tomorrow is never a given.
He speaks of all he wants to do, "God willing."
"I'm just going to move forward and take these things as they come," he said at his only formal news conference. "I'm a great respecter of fate."
