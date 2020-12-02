Christian African-Americans in Philadelphia had very few places to have a proper burial. African Friends to Harmony, founded in 1826 as a mutual aid society, filled the gaps for many low-income Blacks by providing a place for its members to be buried with dignity and respect.

Between 1861 and 1882, over 200 people were buried at African Friends to Harmony Burial Ground located at 41st and Chestnut streets. African Friends to Harmony owned the lot until 1910. It was then sold to a private party.

In 1986, the University of Pennsylvania purchased the vacant property but did not learn about the burial site until February 2018. The original burial site is the size to the length of two property parcels. Penn owns the eastern portion of the site.

The Philadelphia Archeological Forum determined African Friends of Harmony Burial Ground in January 2018 and informed the University of Pennsylvania of its discovery.

Charles Howard, chaplain and vice president for social equity and community for the University of Pennsylvania involved in the discovery process, expressed being proud of Penn for engaging and partnering with local congregations.

“We had this conundrum about the best way to proceed,” Howard said. "After the University of Penn was made known of the burial site, they immediately reached out to community leaders and partners to figure out the next steps.

“What’s one way we can honor our neighbors who passed away almost 200 years ago?” asked Howard. “To me, this felt like we did this the right way, not covering it up, not disrespecting but honoring the past.”

Almost six months after being informed of the burial ground, Penn partnered with AECOM consulting firm to uncover more detailed information and investigation on the potential connection the deceased may have had with the West Philadelphia community. Their investigation led them to Monumental Baptist Church and Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Church. The research revealed many of the deceased were associated with one of the two churches and were possibly members.

The disinterment uncovered the remains of 161 burials. In accordance with the wishes of the descendant church congregations, all recovered remains and artifacts were transferred this spring to Eden Cemetery and reinterred as one community within one burial vault, commemorated with a marker.

There were two memorials, one in February at 41st and Chestnut streets and one on April 5 at Eden Cemetery. When it is safe to gather again, a larger ceremony involving the congregations, Penn, and community members is planned at Eden, at which the granite memorial will be unveiled.

Penn financed the reinterment of the remains.

Once the Rev. Jesse Wendell Mapson of Monumental Baptist Church heard of the investigation, he quickly worked with Penn to find a cemetery for the remains. Mapson partnered with Penn in guiding the university in purchasing plots at Eden Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery.

“We were able to record the names of the deceased according to city records,” said Mapson, who is in the process of planning a memorial service for the remains that were found at Eden Cemetery next year. “They were very poor people, not many headstones, and so it became a place for people to park and, the dead were eventually forgotten,” stated Mapson.

“So many of the remains were those of children, under ten years old,” Mapson said. Mapson was invited to the grounds when construction workers dug up the bodies of the deceased. Something he said he felt honored to attend.

“This shows how churches were at the center of Black life in terms of being a place of social gathering as well as a religious gathering,” Mapson said. "Three Black men that were associated with our church purchased the land so that Black people could be buried, at a time when Black people could not be buried at white cemeteries."

Mapson has been the pastor of Monumental for 33 years. Monumental Baptist Church is 196 years-old.

“Imagining back on the 1800s the disrespect of white folks not wanting to Black bodies buried in the same cemetery as them," Howard said.

The University of Pennsylvania followed the protocol of placing a story in the newspaper to inform any possible living family members of the discovery of the remains. No family descendants came forward. A small burial service took place in Eden Cemetery earlier this year. As for the other side of the cemetery that was not owned by Penn, developers decided to take a different route and built an apartment complex on top of the other half of the African Friends of Harmony Burial Ground.