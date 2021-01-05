Montgomery County will launch its first COVID-19 public vaccination clinic on Wednesday, county officials announced Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Commissioners and the Office of Public Health will begin vaccinating qualifying health care staff at the clinic, the county said in a press release.

The vaccinations will be administered for health care professionals and other frontline workers in the "1A Category," as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic will be hosted by Montgomery County Community College starting at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium at the college's Health Sciences Center Building in Blue Bell.

Officials attending the clinic will include Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners; Kenneth E. Lawrence, vice chair of the Board of Commissioners; and Willie Mae Bell, public health nurse in the county's Office of Public Health.

Because the supply of vaccine is limited, only people in the CDC-defined 1A Category who live or work in Montgomery County will be given appointments, the county said. Appointment slots are limited and are available by reservation only. Walk-up registration will not be accepted.

Health care offices and health care professionals who meet the criteria for 1A must complete a screening survey to request a vaccine appointment. The county's Office of Public Health will review the responses and send a registration link to people who fit into the 1A category, which will take them to an appointment system. An appointment confirmation and a medical license, badge or paystub verifying employment will be required to receive a vaccination.

Montgomery County plans to continue vaccinating people who live or work in Montgomery County five days a week, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout January and February. As more vaccine doses become available, more appointment slots and vaccination clinics will be opened.

The 1A Category includes health care personnel, defined as paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials. The category may include, but is not limited to, emergency medical service personnel, nurses, dentists, nursing assistants, home health aides, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, direct support professionals, clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities and contractual staff not employed by the health care facility.

The category may also include people — such as clerical, dietary, environmental services, laundry, security, maintenance, engineering and facilities management, administrative, billing, and volunteer personnel — who are not directly involved in patient care but are potentially exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted from health care personnel and patients.

For full details on who qualifies for 1A and to learn about future phases, visit the county's vaccine web page at www.montcopa.org/3660/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Residents of Montgomery County with vaccine questions can contact OPH at publichealth@montcopa.org. Residents of other counties with vaccine questions can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.