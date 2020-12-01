Montgomery County officials on Tuesday announced 1,927 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. The countywide case total is now at 20,997 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is at 876.

Testing sites in Montgomery County will expand hours this week and will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you live, work or attend school in Montgomery County, testing will be available by appointment only. Appointments can be made online beginning at 7 a.m. or over the phone beginning at 8:30 a.m. by calling 610- 970-2937.

The latest surge in cases comes as all public and private schools in the county are required to continue with remote learning only through Dec. 6.

On Monday, Dec. 7, schools will be able to shift back to in-person learning.

“For those elected school boards across the county that vote to offer in-school education, we want to keep our positivity rate and incidence rate of new cases as low as possible to minimize risk for students, teachers, support staff, and bus drivers in our schools, said Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “In addition, we want to continue to allow businesses that are operating safely without COVID-19 transmission to continue to operate.”

Pennsylvania reported 5,676 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 367,140. The state reported 180 new fatalities Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,563 deaths attributable to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia reported 601 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 67,025. The city’s Department of Public Health confirmed nine additional fatalities, which brings the total number of deaths attributable to the virus in Philadelphia to 1,985.

CARES funds to address Montco food insecurity

A collaboration between Montgomery County and the MontCo Anti-Hunger Network resulted in the allocation of about $1 million in CARES funding to 43 local food pantries on Nov. 19.

“I’m really proud that our county commissioners turned immediately to the charitable food network to see what they could do. You know, they really understand the value that the charitable food network brings to community stability, and it’s just an example of how government works,” said Paula Schafer, executive director of the MontCo Anti-Hunger Network, which coordinates resources to food pantries in the county.

The joint effort began in October, but was the culmination of six years of relationship-building, Shafer said.

The funds went toward wholesale food purchases, food pantry equipment, and renovations.

According to Schafer, at the beginning of the pandemic, food pantries in Montgomery County were seeing a two to three times increase in visitors.

Though the number decreased during the summer, a recent surge in coronavirus cases have caused another increase in clients.

“But at this point, there are many people who have exhausted all of their resources in trying to manage a gap in employment. And more and more people than ever are really becoming dependent on the support that the food pantry can give them,” Schafer said.