NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County has started scheduling booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control last week approved the booster vaccinations for people who are at the highest risk for COVID-19 to help increase their protection.
To receive the Pfizer booster, a person must have previously received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose must have been more than six months ago.
An announcement by the Montgomery County Office of Public Health listed the eligibility requirements for the shot:
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.
People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.
People ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
People ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Appointments are required for a booster vaccination at Montgomery County vaccination clinics. Walk-ins are only accepted for first and second doses. Individuals will be required to sign a self-attestation form to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments can be made by visiting www.montcopa.org/COVID-19Vaccine. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.
The county operates four COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following locations:
Bethel Community Church of Pottstown
575 N. Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464
Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Human Services Center
First Floor, Community Room
1430 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401
Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
King of Prussia Mall at the Court
(Third Floor, former Thomasville Furniture)
640 W. Dekalb Pike, Suite 3010, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fridays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Willow Grove Parkside Shopping Center (former Petco)
2522 West Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Fridays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
A comprehensive collection of clinics in our area, from all providers, is available at vaccines.gov.
Residents attending a county-run clinic for a booster dose of Pfizer must bring their CDC vaccination card or a picture of their card on their phone. If they have lost their vaccination card, they should call one of the county's three health centers for assistance:
Norristown Public Health Center
(610) 278-5145
Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m.
Pottstown Public Health Center
(610) 970-5040
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m.
Willow Grove Public Health Center
(215) 784-5415
Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m.
Boosters have been approved for Pfizer vaccine only. Moderna and J&J vaccines are still being evaluated, at this time no booster shot is recommended.
The county continues to offer a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised individuals. A list of qualifying conditions is available at montcopa.org. Immunocompromised individuals will need to sign a self-attestation form to receive a third shot.
All COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) and the flu shot are available at Montgomery County vaccination clinics. To make an appointment for a flu shot, visit www.montcopa.org/Flu. To make an appointment for a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccine.montcopa.org.
