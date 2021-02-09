Montgomery County officials have asked for the public’s patience as the county continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are eligible under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A.
Commissioner Dr. Valerie Arkoosh last week cited the state’s recent expansion of the 1A group — without a comparable increase in the number of vaccine doses delivered — as the biggest hindrance to its vaccine rollout. The county’s most recent vaccine shipment, in fact, included fewer doses than the previous week.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health on Jan. 19 modified 1A to include residents ages 65 and up, as well as ages 16 to 64 with certain pre-existing conditions.
With the state’s expanded definition, 230,000 to 250,000 additional Montgomery County residents qualify for Phase 1A. As of last Tuesday, there were 139,926 people pre-registered to receive the vaccine.
The county has the infrastructure in place to administer the vaccines, Arkoosh said. “We just need more vaccine.”
Health officials pointed to “line-jumpers” as another concern.
Arkoosh urged residents to refrain from sharing their vaccination appointment links, which are intended only for a given individual based on eligibility. According to the department, residents posting such links via social media have presented an opportunity for people to jump ahead.
“This is not ethical or moral and it needs to stop,” Arkoosh said. “We need to make sure our most vulnerable get vaccinated first.”
The county, Arkoosh said, is required to use DOH software for generating vaccine appointments, and the appointment links are not unique to an eligible individual.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Arkoosh said of the limitation.
Under DOH guidelines, county officials are unable to turn people away for vaccination who are eligible and have registered but are not county residents or workers.
The county plans to launch a call center to answer residents’ questions about vaccinations. People will be able to pre-register for vaccination over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.