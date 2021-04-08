Amid a worrying climb in COVID-19 case counts, there is good news on the vaccination front in Montgomery County: the state sent the county its largest delivery of vaccine to date.
“For this week only, we are receiving a double shipment of the Johnson and Johnson, one-shot vaccine equaling 21,000 doses. This is in addition to the 5,850 doses of Pfizer,” said Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the county Board of Commissioners.
County officials believe that this will be of great help in the completion of Phase 1A vaccinations of people who are currently pre-registered.
So far, the county has offered an appointment to every individual in Phase 1A on its pre-registration list.
Hitting these benchmarks gives the county the possibility of giving people in Phase 1B appointments as soon as the end of the week.
And with a brand-new online registration system, people will have options at their disposal.
“Anyone who books with us will have the ability to choose their clinic location, the date and time of their appointment, and even the vaccine that they receive — which will be either Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson,” Arkoosh said.
There have been a few hiccups so far with the new system and in order to work those out, Arkoosh wants people to notify the county of any technical issues during registration.
“If you experienced longer than normal wait times on the COVID-19 hotline or a website timeout, don’t get discouraged, just come back to register at a later date,” Arkoosh said.
Montco to open two new clinics Friday
With the increase in supply of vaccines, the county is also announcing two new vaccination sites that are set to open on Friday, April 9: one in Lansdale and the other in Pottstown.
Additionally, the county is working on new locations in King of Prussia and Norristown. New collaborations are also leading to new efforts to vaccinate underserved communities.
“Starting today, the Department of Public Safety mobile vaccination team in partnership with Giant pharmacy is providing targeted outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness across the county, and will continue these outreach clinics for the next two weeks,” Arkoosh said. “We also plan to introduce weekend and evening hours. As our operations expand to make it more convenient for people to get vaccinated on their schedule.”
COVID cases rising in Montco
In Montgomery County, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are also rising.
The Office of Public Health identified 1,531 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, March 31, which brings the total to 52,450 since the start of the pandemic.
“Our positivity rate continues to increase, unfortunately. Along with that very high number of average daily cases. Our 14 day average positivity rate is now 7.13% As of Thursday, April 1 compared was 6.01% as of Thursday, Mar. 25,” Arkoosh said.
Additionally, five people have died from the virus since last week’s briefing. The county has now confirmed that 1,266 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
With that said, Arkoosh is urging Montgomery County residents who feel they need to get tested to take a trip to one of their sites.
“Our test sites are very easy to use. They do not require a doctor’s order. They do not require that you have a car. We will test people of any age, including infants. You do not have to have symptoms to be tested at one of our sites, and these sites are no cost for anyone who uses them,” Arkoosh said.
The county has administered at least one vaccine dose to roughly 35% of its entire population. For those 65 and older, that number is 75%.
“I am so happy and pleased about the amount of vaccine coming in, but we still have to get the shots into arms, and then there has to be a waiting period after that before people are fully vaccinated, so we must continue to be careful,” Arkoosh said.
