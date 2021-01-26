The state’s decision to expand the definition of who falls under the 1a category for COVID-19 may sound like more people will get faster access to the vaccine. But in Montgomery County it could keep some of the most vulnerable from getting the vaccine for months.
In addition to frontline health workers, the expansion now makes seniors 65 and older eligible as well as younger people with COPD, cancer, sickle cell disease and other medical conditions.
Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh last week said that adds 250,000 people to the 1a category while creating the expectation among the new people in the category that they will receive their dose faster.
“This one’s a simple math problem,” said Arkoosh. “We’ve been getting 5,000 doses a week — last week and this week. So if we continue to get only 5,000 doses a week, it’s 50 weeks to get to 250,000 people
The problem has always been a shortage of supply, explained Arkoosh, there wasn’t a shortage of people who wanted to get the vaccine. One of the biggest concerns expressed by Arkoosh is the potential for disparities in this adjusted vaccine distribution schedule. The change is effectively pushing essential workers further down the line, explained Commissioner Ken Lawrence.
The change, he said, felt “tremendously unfair” to people working in grocery stores, transportation, or other essential public facing jobs, which have been redefined during the pandemic.
“It just does not make sense to me that people who might be able to stay home and can monitor for those [vaccine] appointments will be getting it now,” he said.
The obvious remedy to this, according to the commissioners, would be an increase in vaccine deliveries. Arkoosh also suggested parallel tracks as a way to make the distribution more equitable. Under that plan, some of the doses would go to those eligible under the expanded 1a definition, some would go to essential workers.
Chester County says change adds 90,000 to 1a group
In a Chester County government statement that read as an effort to temper the public’s expectations, officials said the expansion of the state’s Phase 1a category added more than 90,000 people to the list while offering no increase in vaccine delivery.
“The change in Phase 1A eligibility has not brought additional vaccines to our county,” the statement said. “In fact, we have been told to expect vaccine shortages.”
The county said it had already experienced that shortage last week. Officials requested 5,000 doses and only received 2,500.
