NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County commissioners are urging residents to fully fill out their vaccination record and self-identify when they get vaccinated so that race and ethnicity data can be gathered.
Countywide vaccination data compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Health currently shows an incomplete picture of who has been vaccinated in the southeastern Pennsylvania, including Montgomery County, the commissioners said in a statement. That is because of missing data and data that is not broken down by the provider.
"The accurate collection of racial and ethnic data to inform our equitable vaccine distribution strategies is extremely important," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Board of Commissioners. "I continue to ask our community to join us in this effort to make sure that as vaccine efforts continue, we are reaching all members of our population."
At last week's weekly coronavirus briefing, officials said the county's three mass vaccination clinics remain on track with first- and second-dose clinics. The Montgomery County Office of Public Health received all necessary second doses for last week, and its first-dose clinics continue to administer 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week.
In other pandemic-related news, the commissioners said the COVID-19 Montgomery County Rent and Utility Relief Program is accepting applications.
"We know that many people across Montgomery County are still facing job loss and economic impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has put great strain on renters as they try to remain in their homes and landlords as they try to manage their expenses," said Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr., vice chair of the board.
The COVID-19 Rent and Utility Relief Program allows eligible households to receive up to 12 months of assistance for rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. Assistance can be for past due rent and/or utility payments or future rent payments. Funding for security deposits, first and/or last month of rent is also eligible as part of the program. There is no financial limit on the amount of assistance a household can receive.
Also, hospitality industry businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 can apply for up to $50,000 in grant funding through the MontcoStrong 2021 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.
Montgomery County has received about $9.4 million in state funding to provide grants eligible businesses. To date, 267 applications have been received.
The county vaccine clinics run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. No walk-up registration is accepted.
The clinics are at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Norristown Area High School and Parkside Shopping Center in Willow Grove.
A COVID-19 hotline is available at (833) 875-3967 for general COVID-19 questions and pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hotline operates Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone pre-registration for vaccine appointments is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
