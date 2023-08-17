Monday, Aug. 21, is the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a day reserved for “spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl,” said Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Administrator Anne Milgram.
“Fentanyl remains the most dangerous drug facing our country,” said Milgram. “The dedicated men and women of the DEA know their job is far from over. The DEA will continue to increase outreach and education efforts with our valued community partners. All Americans play a critical role in spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl.”
U.S. Senate Resolution 323 was passed by Congress on July 27, making Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day official. The Senate’s goal was to “preserve the memory of the individuals lost to fentanyl overdose or poisoning who were unsuspecting victims, experimenting with the drug, or suffering from substance use disorder; to acknowledge the devastation caused by the use of illicit fentanyl and other dangerous drugs; and to share awareness about the dangers of the use of illicit fentanyl to prevent a public health crisis, self-harm, addiction, and death,” reads the official resolution.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is about 50 times more powerful than heroin, and 100 times stronger than the morphine. According to the DEA, it is "inexpensive, widely available, highly-addictive and comes in a variety of colors, shapes and forms, including powders and pills.” Increasingly, drug traffickers are mixing fentanyl with other illegal drugs to increase the level of addiction and increase repeat business.
Last year, DEA data shows that it seized more than 58.3 million pills containing fentanyl and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. That translates into 387.9 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl that were kept out U.S. communities.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 110,511 U.S. Citizens died of drug overdoses last year alone. Nearly two-thirds of those deaths involved the use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the CDC.
Some effects of fentanyl on the body, according to drugs.com, can include:
slow heart rate, sighing, shallow breathing, breathing that stops during sleep;
severe drowsiness, feeling like you might pass out;
confusion, extreme fear, unusual thoughts or behavior; or
low cortisol levels — nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness, worsening tiredness or weakness.
Seek medical attention right away if you have related symptoms of serotonin syndrome, such as: agitation, hallucinations, fever, sweating, shivering, fast heart rate, muscle stiffness, twitching, loss of coordination, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Long-term use of opioid medication may affect fertility in men and women. It is not known whether opioid effects on fertility are permanent.
Common fentanyl side effects may also include:
headache, dizziness, drowsiness, pale skin, feeling weak or tired
constipation, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain or
sleep problems (insomnia)
swelling in your hands or feet
increased sweating, or cold feeling, patches itching, redness, or rash where a patch was worn.
