Heroin Fentanyl

This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. — DEA via AP

Monday, Aug. 21, is the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a day reserved for “spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl,”  said Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Administrator Anne Milgram.

“Fentanyl remains the most dangerous drug facing our country,” said Milgram. “The dedicated men and women of the DEA know their job is far from over. The DEA will continue to increase outreach and education efforts with our valued community partners. All Americans play a critical role in spreading awareness about the dangers and deadly realities of fentanyl.”

