Moe A. Brooker, an internationally recognized abstract artist and prominent member of the Philadelphia art community, died on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital after a short hospital stay. He was 81.
Brooker was born on Sept. 24, 1940, to Rev. M.H. Brooker and Lumisher Campbell Brooker. He was the youngest of seven children. He grew up in South Philadelphia, where all seven children and their parents lived, along with his maternal grandmother. Love and devotion to family played a significant role throughout his life and in his development as an artist.
Brooker was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and received a certificate in painting at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 1963. In 1970 he earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Tyler School of the Arts at Temple University.
After receiving his master’s degree in fine arts from Tyler in 1972, Brooker joined the faculty, beginning a long and influential career as a teacher of the fine arts.
In 1974 he was appointed assistant professor at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville. He was then invited to become an associate professor the following year at the University of North Carolina. Brooker taught painting and drawing at The Cleveland Institute of Art from 1976 to 1985. In 1985 he returned to teach at his alma mater, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. While a faculty member at PAFA, Brooker was invited to teach during the fall semester of 1987 at the Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts in the city of Tianjin in the People’s Republic of China.
In 1990, he accepted the position of chair of the Foundation Department at Parsons School of Design in New York City. In 1995 he again returned to teach in Philadelphia, joining the faculty at Moore College of Art and Design, serving for several years as chair of the Foundation Department and where in 2011 he was awarded the first Penny & Bob Fox Distinguished Professorship. In 2012 he retired from full-time teaching, becoming professor emeritus at Moore. Brooker was an educator with whom students remained friends for years after graduation.
As an artist Brooker was a strident proponent of abstraction as a viable language for representation. He used an alphabet of forms consisting of brightly colored and patterned planes, lines, patches and texture that interact to create lyrical and poetic compositions. His forms evoke the sounds, arrangements and shapes of jazz music while often suggesting the spontaneity of graffiti.
Richard Watson, exhibitions manager and artist in residence at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, said Brooker was part of a close-knit group of Philly’s Black artists such as Barbara Bullock, Joseph Bailey, James Gadson and John Simpson.
“I think that Moe departed from the pack of us who were about visualizing and commenting through our art on more immediate situations socially and ethnically,” said Watson, who met Brooker when he started studying at PAFA in 1964.
“When we started talking about the Black arts in Philadelphia, Moe was a step ahead of us in terms of not secularizing his art to reflect any different kind of ethnic points of view.”
“Moe came from a more organic spiritual base that embraced his academic exposure to investigating and expanding his horizons for his craft,” Watson said. “He was very dedicated to technique. I would say that the research that he put into how he articulated his artistic language is most important because sometimes we get into a rank-and-file way of expressing our emotions of our time and we negate or sometimes we overlook the rudiments of what an artist’s persona can be about.”
“Moe’s work style was different,” Watson said. “People would look at Moe’s style and not understand it because it was abstract work. There is a formula for abstract art that is very silently, intellectually based on theory of associations and relationships of shapes and colors that come about as one uses them and experiments with them and starts to develop similarities and dissimilarities toward what they are trying to express.”
Brooker had an extensive record of both solo and group exhibitions across the U.S. and the world, including 36 one-person shows. His first New York exhibition was at the Ruth Siegel Gallery in 1980. For more than 20 years he was represented by the June Kelly Gallery in New York City and the Sande Webster Gallery in Philadelphia. He was most recently represented by the Stanek Gallery.
Many public collections have included Brooker’s work in their holdings such as The Philadelphia Museum of Art; The Cleveland Museum of Art; Musee des beaux arts du Canada; The Studio Museum of Harlem, The Woodmere Museum; The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts; General Motors Corporation executive offices; The Montgomery Museum of Fine Art; The Museum of American Art of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts; The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania; Fox School of Business and Management at Temple University; The Georgia Museum of Art; Musees de Montbeliard as well as a host of other public and private collections locally, nationally and internationally.
Brooker gave back to the community through classes at Main Line Art Center, where he also served on the advisory board; the Senior Art Project at the University of Pennsylvania, and through membership on the Philadelphia Art Commission of which he was chair from 2006-2012.
Brooker received a multitude of honors and awards including the 2014 Philadelphia Sketch Club Medal, the 2011 Legacy Award from the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the 2010 Hazlett Memorial Award for Artist of the Year in the State of Pennsylvania, the 2010 Artist Equity Award of Philadelphia, the 2009 Philadelphia Art Alliance’s Medal of Achievement, the 2004 Conrad Nelson Fellowship-the University of Millersville and the 2003 James Van Der Zee Lifetime Achievement Award from The Fabric Workshop.
In 1992 he was commissioned to create an “Absolute Brooker” ad for Absolut Vodka and in 1985 he was awarded the Cleveland Arts Prize for Visual Arts. Most recently he was honored in 2021 by the Historic Germantown Hall of Fame.
“A man of deep faith, Moe Brooker was passionate about art, music and life,” his family said in a tribute. “He defined what it meant to be a professional fine artist, a nurturing professor, a loving son, brother, husband, father, colleague and friend.”
Brooker was previously married to Virginia Robinson Brooker and then to Cheryl McClenney Brooker, who predeceased him in 2019.
He is survived by his: present wife, Alfreda J. Brooker; son, Musa K. Brooker; daughter, Misha Brooker; brother, Robert Brooker; sister, Dr. Vivian Brooker Ford; and other relatives and friends.
A public memorial service is pending.
