The Modell's Sporting Goods store in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey. Modell's Sporting Goods filed for bankruptcy this week and will close all of its 153 stores in the northeast. CEO Mitchell Modell cited an "extremely challenging environment for retailers" in the decision to liquidate. "This is certainly not the outcome I wanted, and it is one of the most difficult days of my life," he said in a written statement. The family-owned chain was founded in 1889. — SOPA Images Photo via Getty Images via CNN/Michael Brochstein