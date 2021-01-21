Philadelphia Archbishop Rev. Nelson Perez, released a statement announcing
the formation of a commission on racial healing on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Today, we join with others across the nation in commemorating the
life and ministry of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year, perhaps more than ever before, all of us need to deeply reflect on his message of peacefully yet persistently seeking racial equality and justice for all. My sincere hope is that it will lead
us to imitate his example through actions of love,” Nelson stated.
This new initiative will bring together a diverse group of Catholics
from city and suburban parishes who are Black and White, Asian, and Latino.
“They represent the many faces of our Archdiocesan family. They will
encounter each other as sisters and brothers with respect and love. Through this encounter all of us will be led to action as we seek to live out the Gospel and eradicate the sin of racism,” said Perez.
In the public announcement, he also expressed that “despite many
promising strides over the years, the events that unfolded across the country in 2020 are a stark reminder that the evil sin of racism still infects people’s hearts. [And] as a man who preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Dr. King believed that racism could
be defeated by active love and the light of faith.”
“Many of the tragic events that unfolded around the country in 2020
are a stark reminder that the evil sin of racism still infects people’s hearts.” Perez told the Philadelphia Tribune in response to his statement on Monday.
“As a direct response to the racial divide in our society, I decided
to form a Commission on Racial Healing in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Primarily a response to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his commandment for us to love one another,” he said.
Rev. Robert Collier, President of the Philadelphia Black Clergy is
in full support of this commission on racial healing.
He said, “this is a good thing.”
“I read the statement that he[Perez] made,” said Collier.
"We embrace all organizations and denominations who want to do something to dispel the notion of racism and impartiality.”
“The fact that he’s pulling together Catholics from all
across the city, that’s good,” he said.
“He has a diverse group of people, but they’re Catholic.
I have no problem with that. I embrace it and if he asks any of us, any of the Black Clergy to be a part of that we would certainly do that,” said Collier. “But
we understand that there are different groups that are doing things within their own faith community and it’s for the greater good for all people., So we are not opposed to that.”
Collier also said that he applauds Archbishop Perez.
“He recognized that particularly on Dr. Martin Luther King
Jr.’s holiday, the inequity. That there is a need for racial healing and that racial healing is a necessity,” said Collier.
“It is predicated upon what happened January 6 at the capitol.
It’s predicated on what has happened during the last four years of the previous administration. The previous administration had facilitated people not embracing and respecting people for their diversity and so now we got to repair that,” said Collier.
“We are commanded to love thy neighbor. Your neighbor does
not have to look like you for you to love them. The Bible says love thy neighbor as thyself, and that’s our charge, that's our mandate and we applaud all who are doing these things,” he said.
Jerry Davis, representing St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Wayne, will
be one of the 15 people appointed to serve on the commission on racial healing.
“I hope that the commission is a catalyst for change and
conversations,” said Davis. “We have to get people started and have the difficult conversations,'' he said.
According to Davis it was the priest at the church that
helped form him into the man he is today.
“ We have to have hope. Hate is not an option, and we all
have a responsibility. Now we have to take responsibility,” he said.
“Archbishop Perez asked a group of people to talk to him
[last year]. The first thing he talked about was the sin of racism. He trusted us and wanted our feedback about the things he thought that he should hear and know,” said Davis.
“He said we have to put towards an effort not a program,”
said Davis.
“This will be a marathon not a sprint. Racism has been
with us and we have to confront it,” said Davis.
Perez believes that we
can all best honor the work and legacy of Dr. King through action.
“I am eternally grateful to these individuals who have assumed their
new role in service to the Church in Philadelphia and pray that their work will bear much fruit,” said Perez.
