It was a special day for Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies in West Philadelphia on Saturday in regards to connecting baseball and the African-American community. MLB and the Phillies hosted a drive-through Play Ball event at St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church near 57th Street and Haverford Avenue.

The socially distanced occasion is part of a community event series that MLB co-hosts with Black churches throughout the country, giving families and children with bat and ball sets that they can safely enjoy at home as well as in their communities, recreation centers and playgrounds. The program's website is www.PlayBall.org.

Despite the pandemic, the event drew a number of families and youngsters throughout the neighborhood. The event was a tribute to St. Matthew African Methodist Church and its pastor, the Rev. Vernon Byrd.

MLB chief baseball development officer Tony Reagins noted the importance of baseball and the Black community.

“It’s a cool event,” Reagins said. “It’s really important for Major League Baseball and the league is the connection to the Black community. We talked about how we engage the community in a deep way.

“If you look at the history of our sport in terms of Black players, the connection to the Black church is very important. You look at the Negro Leagues. The Black church is always at the forefront of baseball. So, we try to go back to our roots and just connect with the Black church.

“We’ve done a number of these events around the country now. It’s always been very, very positive. The communities come out and you see an event just like this even in the midst of COVID where the communities come out safely and able to give bats and balls and Negro Leagues memorabilia to hands of young people and families in the city of Philadelphia is extremely important not only to the Phillies, but to the league. We’re going to continue to do this around the country.”

In addition to Reagins, former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Milt Thompson (1986-88; 93-94) and former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman (1990-97; 2000); Phillies Ambassador, Rob Holiday, director of amateur scouting administration, Phillies and Phillie Phanatic, attended the event.

The bats and balls were just a few gifts that were given out to the kids and fans. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the the Negro Leagues, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., donated bobbleheads of Kansa City Royals Hall of Famer John Mayberry in a Kansas City Monarchs jersey.

Speaking of the Negro Leagues, St. Matthew was the home church of late Mahlon Duckett of the Philadelphia Stars. Duckett, an infielder, played in the Negro Leagues from 1940-49. Thompson remembers Duckett and several members of the Philadelphia Stars.

“”I can remember Jackie Robinson Day and meeting those guys,” Thompson said. “You know I was always around the game because my dad and my grandfather and uncle barnstormed, but just really being around the guys is a beautiful thing. They played for the love of the game, too.”

The event brought a lot of love to this West Philadelphia community.