GULFPORT, Miss. — First-term Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, were indicted on fraud charges in the federal court in Gulfport on July 10, the U.S. Attorney office for the district announced.
The defendants appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robeit H. Walker for their arraignment- The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden who is expected to hold trial proceedings in August.
The couple is charged with one count of conspiracy and 13 counts of wire fraud for soliciting donations to support community mental health efforts and to fund a similar program in the Moss Point School District. But they used most of the money raised to purchase a variety of items for their personal use, including a new car and a pet dog, according to the indictment.
The pair had formed Rejuvenate LLC in March 2018, and about a year later they began using the local media to promote a fundraising gala. The proceeds, however, were not used for the stated purposes that include creating safe spaces for mental health counseling in the Moss Point School District, federal prosecutors said.
The 13 wire fraud charges are related to transfers of donations from a PayPal account to the Rejuvenate account, plus withdrawals for the personal expenses.
The fraud was uncovered during a joint federal and state investigation, according to a news release from Mike Hurst, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.
If convicted, according to the indictments, Mario, 33, and Natasha, 32, face up to five years on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on each of the 13 wire fraud charges. Each of the 14 counts carries a maximum fine of $250,000.
Speculation over Mario King’s future as mayor was put to rest in a statement from the city’s board of aldermen, which noted he could not be forced from oflice unless convicted of a felony. King is the youngest mayor elected in Mississippi in leading Moss Point, a city of over 13,000 residents about 18 miles west of Mobile, Alabama.
Elected in 2017, King gained nationwide attention for his activist stance in combating the coronavirus and for calling for the removal of the state flag with the Confederate battle flag emblem long before the state legislature and governor decommissioned the flag in late June.
